403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
du graduates a group of Emirati nationals from the second cohort of the “Digital Talent” programme.
(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the successful completion of the second cohort of its Certified Digital Talent Programme, in line with its commitment to advancing digital transformation and upskilling its workforce with future-focused capabilities to contribute towards the UAE national vision.
Launched in 2024, the initiative is a key pillar of du’s mission to drive innovation and equip employees with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The programme focuses on cutting-edge competencies such as AI, data science, creative problem-solving, and innovation excellence, enabling participants to become catalysts for innovation and value creation within the organization.
The initiative is delivered in collaboration with a globally recognized certification partner specializing in professional digital learning. This year’s cohort successfully completed the rigorous curriculum, which combines industry-leading certifications, project-based learning, and hands-on applications to solve real-world challenges that align directly with du’s strategic priorities.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "The Certified Digital Talent Programme is a part of our commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation. We aim to solidify our position as a future-forward digital telco by investing in our people and equipping them with advanced capabilities in AI, Data Science, and creativity. This programme is focused on inspiring our teams to think boldly, act innovatively, and deliver tangible results for our customers and stakeholders."
Since its inception, the programme has yielded significant outcomes. Participants reported a 30% increase in engagement during the learning process, while their newfound skills have already contributed to several innovative initiatives within du. As du aspires to lead the digital transformation agenda for the UAE, the participants of the Certified Digital Talent Programme represent an essential investment in building an agile and future-proof workforce. The programme a platform for employees to leverage new technologies and innovative frameworks, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of industry advancements.
Launched in 2024, the initiative is a key pillar of du’s mission to drive innovation and equip employees with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The programme focuses on cutting-edge competencies such as AI, data science, creative problem-solving, and innovation excellence, enabling participants to become catalysts for innovation and value creation within the organization.
The initiative is delivered in collaboration with a globally recognized certification partner specializing in professional digital learning. This year’s cohort successfully completed the rigorous curriculum, which combines industry-leading certifications, project-based learning, and hands-on applications to solve real-world challenges that align directly with du’s strategic priorities.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "The Certified Digital Talent Programme is a part of our commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation. We aim to solidify our position as a future-forward digital telco by investing in our people and equipping them with advanced capabilities in AI, Data Science, and creativity. This programme is focused on inspiring our teams to think boldly, act innovatively, and deliver tangible results for our customers and stakeholders."
Since its inception, the programme has yielded significant outcomes. Participants reported a 30% increase in engagement during the learning process, while their newfound skills have already contributed to several innovative initiatives within du. As du aspires to lead the digital transformation agenda for the UAE, the participants of the Certified Digital Talent Programme represent an essential investment in building an agile and future-proof workforce. The programme a platform for employees to leverage new technologies and innovative frameworks, ensuring the organization remains at the forefront of industry advancements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment