Astra Exploration To Host Investor Webinar With Presentation And Audience Q&A

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra Exploration" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation, audience Q&A and interview with Radius Research.

CEO Brian Miller discusses the Company's projects, including the recent results from drilling at La Manchuria Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina, with 1.4m Grading 35.3g/t Gold and 8,356 g/t Silver.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions in real time. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Astra Exploration Inc.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, June 18th @ 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link:



Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional-level discussion and Q&A. Radius Research is part of Market Radius Capital, Inc. and hosted by Martin Gagel, a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

For further information please contact:

Brian Miller

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 604.428.0939

Email: ...

