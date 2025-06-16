MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the. In today's episode, Host Cali Van Zant speaks with Richard Drechsler, President and CEO of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF).







Exploring Mining Podcast featuring Trifecta Gold Ltd; Highlighting Yukon Exploration Strategy and Potential Gold Discoveries

Summer 2025 Drilling: Trifecta plans to drill ~1,000 meters at Mt. Hinton to test a potential intrusive gold source, guided by geophysical and geochemical data, with detailed channel sampling planned at Rye pending permits.

Strategic Financing: Raised $5.3 million from investors, including Crescat Capital, to fund exploration and earn 100% interest in a Tombstone Gold Belt project package.

Mt. Hinton Potential : Located near Hecla's Keno Hill mine, Mt. Hinton shows promising gold veins and a magnetic anomaly similar to gold-bearing plutons, with a drill permit in place.

Rye Project Promise: High-grade gold samples and sheeted quartz veins suggest bulk tonnage potential. Strong Financials: Clean share structure with 45 million shares outstanding, 12% insider ownership, and a $5.5 million cash position.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast , rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025,

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

