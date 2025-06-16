Blue Sky Uranium Commences Drill Program To Accelerate Advancement Of The Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) , ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Ivana Minerales S.A. (" JVCO ", a partnership with a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group " COAM ") has commenced the next infill drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. As announced on May 14, 2025 , JVCO has doubled its original exploration program budget to US$6.0M, beyond the minimum annual commitment of US$3M for the first year stipulated in the joint-venture agreement. The new estimate includes US$4.4M for costs associated with the feasibility program, including the infill drilling, other studies and surveys, and the NI 43-101 technical report preparation.

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of the Company stated, "With COAM's support, JVCO plans to rapidly advance Ivana with this drill program while continuing other work such as metallurgy and process engineering in order to achieve feasibility and potential production as swiftly as possible."

The infill drill program is expected to include up to 6,000 metres of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling in approximately 330 drill holes with an estimated average depth of 18 metres. The program aims to achieve better definition of the known mineralized bodies to support the reclassification of some inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to improve the geological modeling to allow the design of the Ivana deposit to be adjusted for mining. It will also assess the potential extension of zones where mineralization remains open to expansion, as outlined in the most recent Preliminary Economic Assessment .

Following the infill drilling program, a second phase drill program of up to 2,500 metres is planned to start immediately, to test at least two new high-potential exploration targets near the Ivana deposit. The campaign will employ both RC and diamond drilling methods to further delineate mineralization previously identified in satellite areas surrounding the Ivana Project, many of which have returned encouraging results from earlier drilling and require more detailed definition. The budget for the brownfields exploration program is US$1.6M, including the drilling-related costs, geophysics and permitting.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi, CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ivana Minerales S.A.

Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina. The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the " Agreement ") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. JVCO also has a Call Option to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets owned by Blue Sky's 100% held subsidiary, subject to certain conditions. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025, as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium .

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery (" ISR ") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

