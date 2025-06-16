JD(U) Welcomes National Census Notification Cong Demands Detailed Road Map

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) As the Centre issued a formal notification to conduct India's 16th population census - that is set to include caste enumeration in 2027 - political reactions have begun pouring in. While the Janata Dal (United) praised the move and hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's long-standing demand, the Congress expressed cautious support, demanding clarity on the execution model, timelines, and budget.

Welcoming the decision, Bihar's Rural Works Development Minister Ashok Choudhary called it a“historic moment” for social justice.

“It's a positive step. Leaders like Periyar Lalai Singh Yadav, and Nitish Kumar have fought for this for decades. Around 15 to 20 years ago, Nitish Kumar raised the issue of a caste census in Parliament. Today, the Government of India has given that demand real strength,” Choudhary told IANS.

He added,“We thank both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This initiative fulfills the long-ignored dream of Dr Ambedkar - to bring into focus the sections of society that have remained socially, politically, and economically marginalised even after 75 years of Independence. The caste census will guide future policies of both the Centre and the states, ensuring fair representation and better allocation of resources.”

However, the Congress party responded with skepticism, urging the Union government to move beyond declarations.

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka stated,“The government has acted under pressure. We don't just want announcements. We want timelines, a clear budget allocation, and transparency on the model to be adopted. A national meeting led by the Prime Minister should be convened with leaders from all parties, to openly discuss and finalise the framework.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Imran Masood added,“If the caste census follows a model like Telangana's - detailed, scientific, and inclusive - it would be beneficial. But if it mirrors Bihar's format, we're not confident about its utility. Let the Centre present the structure, and we will review it accordingly.”

Meanwhile, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' Census notification issued on Monday, the nationwide exercise will take place in two phases and include extensive data collection, including caste-based details.

The first phase will begin on October 1, 2026, covering the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The second phase of the Census is scheduled to start on March 1, 2027.

The notification, issued under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948, reads:“A census of the population shall be undertaken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said Census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, except for the Union Territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.”

The upcoming Census will be India's first to include comprehensive caste enumeration since 1931, potentially reshaping the country's socio-political landscape.