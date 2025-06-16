Reliance Jio Outage: Mobile Internet, Jiofiber Services Hit Across Nation Netizens React

Reliance Jio users across India are reportedly facing widespread network issues today, with thousands reporting problems with mobile internet, calls, and JioFiber services. About 56% of customers are having trouble with their mobile internet, 32% are having trouble making calls, and 12% are having problems with JioFiber, according to outage-tracking app Downdetector.

Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad are reporting the problem, which seems to have begun earlier today around 2:00 PM. Regarding the reason for the outage, Jio has not yet released an official announcement.

According to statistics from Downdetector, the network problem started to appear around 1:45 PM, with about 400 customers complaining that they were having problems using Jio's services. An extensive outage was indicated by the fact that, within an hour, the number of complaints had risen over 12,000 at 2:45 PM.

Netizens react to the outage

Many Reliance Jio customers vented their outrage about the outage on Elon Musk's social media network X, which was once known as Twitter. Numerous individuals have tagged Jio's official account in an attempt to get answers and to pressure the business to take swift action.

Is Jio Network down in Kerala or is it just me?#jio twitter/3zqFxZuZzz

- Nitin Raj (@MrPerfectTech) June 16, 2025

Jio's down in Kerala. Is it just me, or are you guys having the same problem?#jio twitter/BZbbjdl62Q

- Prathap G (@prathapgtech) June 16, 2025

Jio service down twitter/7TMJr46LJr

- Vijitha 💙 (@vijiviji96) June 16, 2025

@JioCare Jio down? twitter/CAUPfD2CVG

- Sajad Troy (@sajadtroy_) June 16, 2025

Jio is down my anger goes up twitter/Mx5CXDi7VS

- Vijitha 💙 (@vijiviji96) June 16, 2025

#Jio network is down. Using only one SIM, especially Jio, is like driving through a high-range area without a stepney. 🥴#jio #jiodown @reliancejio @JioCare twitter/JZv1y3faB6

- Ananthu (@ImAnanthu45) June 16, 2025