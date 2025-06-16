Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bilawal Bhutto Urges India To Return To Negotiating Table


2025-06-16 06:08:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged India to return to the negotiating table, saying that all outstanding issues between the two countries can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue.

Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, made the comments in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“All outstanding issues between Pakistan and India can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue,” he said.“If India does not come to the table, it will not be in their favour.”

The former foreign minister warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan's water supply would be seen as an existential threat, leaving Pakistan with no option but war.

A day earlier, Bilawal urged the international community to bring India to the table for talks and to play its role in ensuring lasting peace in South Asia - including resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue, water issues, and terrorism - through a composite dialogue.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

The composite dialogue was launched in 2003 when General Pervez Musharraf was ruling Pakistan. It had eight baskets of components, containing all contentious issues between the two countries.

The dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and not restored in proper form.

The PPP chairman said that while Pakistan does not seek war, it will not compromise on its national security or water rights.

Bilawal reiterated that while Pakistan continues to advocate peace, issues like water security are non-negotiable.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

