403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNHRC Chief Urges De-Escalation, Diplomatic Talks Between Israeli Occupation, Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Monday called for a reduction in military escalation between Israeli occupation and Iran and stressed the need for urgent diplomatic negotiations to put an end to these attacks and find a path forward.
While presenting his report on the state of human rights worldwide before the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, extending from June 16 to July 9, Turk expressed deep concern over the intensification of wars globally, and nearing the edge of nuclear destruction several times.
He emphasized the importance of respecting long-standing international agreements that have proven their worth over decades.
Turk condemned the methods and means employed by Israeli occupation forces in the war which are causing unimaginable and horrific suffering to Palestinians in Gaza.
According to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 55,000 people have been killed including thousands of children.
He warned against the continuation of the relentless aggression on Gaza and Israeli occupation's use of food as a weapon of war along with its ongoing obstruction of life-saving aid.
He called for immediate impartial investigations into deadly attacks targeting civilians attempting to reach food distribution centers.
Turk also voiced concern over what he described as "inhumane rhetoric" from senior Israeli occupation officials which he said "evokes the darkest crimes."
He emphasized that Israeli occupation's refusal to allow international journalists into Gaza has contributed to the absence of transparency and accountability, adding, "The facts speak for themselves".
He called on states to "wake up to what is happening in Gaza" and apply maximum pressure on Israeli occupation to end this unbearable suffering.
Turk further condemned daily attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the West Bank that result in killings arrests and forced displacement of Palestinians, also decrying illegal settlement expansion and the unlawful annexation of Palestinian territories.
He stressed that "a lasting peace can only be achieved through an immediate ceasefire leading to a two-state solution with Gaza being an inseparable part of the Palestinian State."
Regarding Lebanon, the High Commissioner expressed concern over Israeli occupation airstrikes in southern Beirut and called for full respect for the ceasefire to enable reconstruction and the return of displaced people.
He urged the international community to support the Lebanese government in implementing institutional reforms and achieving socio-economic recovery during this critical period.
Turning to Sudan, Turk voiced concern over the international community's disregard for the chaos engulfing the country and called for political solutions an end to arms flows and action against economic interests fueling the conflict along with holding all responsible parties accountable.
On Ukraine, Turk expressed concern over continued escalation amid stalled ceasefire talks and rising death toll.
He called on both Russia and Ukraine to commit to a complete prisoner swap and to the immediate release of detained Ukrainian civilians urging a comprehensive ceasefire leading to a peace agreement under the UN Charter and international law.
In Myanmar, he accused the military of exploiting the recent earthquake to intensify attacks on civilians including targeting schools and religious sites.
He reiterated his call for full compliance with International Court of Justice orders to protect the Rohingya.
He also expressed concern over growing violence in South Sudan, which threatens the fragile peace process urging all parties to cease hostilities, resume dialogue and uphold the 2018 peace agreement.
He reported that at least 625 human rights defenders and journalists were killed or disappeared in 2024, an average of one every 14 hours.
He warned against rising hate speech and discrimination against women and migrants and urged the US and EU to ensure human rights in migration and law enforcement policies.
He urged US authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly particularly in light of recent developments and to refrain from using military force when civilian authorities can maintain order.
On the economic front, Turk highlighted that half of low-income countries face debt crises amid climate challenges and shrinking development financing.
He warned that reciprocal high tariffs may restrict access to health care and education deepening social inequality especially among women.
Regarding the use of artificial intelligence in military systems, he warned of the potential for mass civilian casualties and the dangers of AI-powered mass surveillance which threaten privacy and freedom of expression.
He announced upcoming UN decisions to regulate AI including two UN mechanisms aligned with the Global Digital Compact to ensure human rights are respected in digital governance.
Turk condemned attacks on international institutions that uphold human rights including the International Criminal Court criticizing US sanctions on judges and prosecutors simply for doing their jobs.
He expressed concern over the funding crisis facing the UN and other international organizations due to US funding cuts warning that nearly three-quarters of OHCHR's partner organizations expect to lose over 40 percent of their funding.
This, he said, means fewer investigations and less accountability. (end)
imk
While presenting his report on the state of human rights worldwide before the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, extending from June 16 to July 9, Turk expressed deep concern over the intensification of wars globally, and nearing the edge of nuclear destruction several times.
He emphasized the importance of respecting long-standing international agreements that have proven their worth over decades.
Turk condemned the methods and means employed by Israeli occupation forces in the war which are causing unimaginable and horrific suffering to Palestinians in Gaza.
According to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 55,000 people have been killed including thousands of children.
He warned against the continuation of the relentless aggression on Gaza and Israeli occupation's use of food as a weapon of war along with its ongoing obstruction of life-saving aid.
He called for immediate impartial investigations into deadly attacks targeting civilians attempting to reach food distribution centers.
Turk also voiced concern over what he described as "inhumane rhetoric" from senior Israeli occupation officials which he said "evokes the darkest crimes."
He emphasized that Israeli occupation's refusal to allow international journalists into Gaza has contributed to the absence of transparency and accountability, adding, "The facts speak for themselves".
He called on states to "wake up to what is happening in Gaza" and apply maximum pressure on Israeli occupation to end this unbearable suffering.
Turk further condemned daily attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the West Bank that result in killings arrests and forced displacement of Palestinians, also decrying illegal settlement expansion and the unlawful annexation of Palestinian territories.
He stressed that "a lasting peace can only be achieved through an immediate ceasefire leading to a two-state solution with Gaza being an inseparable part of the Palestinian State."
Regarding Lebanon, the High Commissioner expressed concern over Israeli occupation airstrikes in southern Beirut and called for full respect for the ceasefire to enable reconstruction and the return of displaced people.
He urged the international community to support the Lebanese government in implementing institutional reforms and achieving socio-economic recovery during this critical period.
Turning to Sudan, Turk voiced concern over the international community's disregard for the chaos engulfing the country and called for political solutions an end to arms flows and action against economic interests fueling the conflict along with holding all responsible parties accountable.
On Ukraine, Turk expressed concern over continued escalation amid stalled ceasefire talks and rising death toll.
He called on both Russia and Ukraine to commit to a complete prisoner swap and to the immediate release of detained Ukrainian civilians urging a comprehensive ceasefire leading to a peace agreement under the UN Charter and international law.
In Myanmar, he accused the military of exploiting the recent earthquake to intensify attacks on civilians including targeting schools and religious sites.
He reiterated his call for full compliance with International Court of Justice orders to protect the Rohingya.
He also expressed concern over growing violence in South Sudan, which threatens the fragile peace process urging all parties to cease hostilities, resume dialogue and uphold the 2018 peace agreement.
He reported that at least 625 human rights defenders and journalists were killed or disappeared in 2024, an average of one every 14 hours.
He warned against rising hate speech and discrimination against women and migrants and urged the US and EU to ensure human rights in migration and law enforcement policies.
He urged US authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly particularly in light of recent developments and to refrain from using military force when civilian authorities can maintain order.
On the economic front, Turk highlighted that half of low-income countries face debt crises amid climate challenges and shrinking development financing.
He warned that reciprocal high tariffs may restrict access to health care and education deepening social inequality especially among women.
Regarding the use of artificial intelligence in military systems, he warned of the potential for mass civilian casualties and the dangers of AI-powered mass surveillance which threaten privacy and freedom of expression.
He announced upcoming UN decisions to regulate AI including two UN mechanisms aligned with the Global Digital Compact to ensure human rights are respected in digital governance.
Turk condemned attacks on international institutions that uphold human rights including the International Criminal Court criticizing US sanctions on judges and prosecutors simply for doing their jobs.
He expressed concern over the funding crisis facing the UN and other international organizations due to US funding cuts warning that nearly three-quarters of OHCHR's partner organizations expect to lose over 40 percent of their funding.
This, he said, means fewer investigations and less accountability. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment