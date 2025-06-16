403
New Iranian Attack Injures Nine
(MENAFN) A minimum of nine individuals sustained injuries across Israel’s north and south on Sunday after a renewed barrage of Iranian missiles, Israeli officials stated.
The national ambulance service, Magen David Adom, recorded seven casualties in the northern port city of Haifa and a further two in the country’s southern region. In a separate bulletin, a public broadcaster put the overall injury toll at eight.
A daily newspaper indicated the assault set off numerous blazes in Haifa—engulfing two buildings—and reported additional fires farther south.
Tensions have surged since Israel staged synchronized aerial assaults on multiple Iranian targets, including military installations and nuclear facilities, early Friday, prompting Tehran to launch swift retaliatory strikes.
Israeli sources say no fewer than 13 individuals have been killed and more than 370 wounded by Iranian missiles since Friday, while Iran’s Health Ministry asserts 128 fatalities and roughly 900 injuries resulting from Israel’s attacks.
