PICKING AGV Deployment Exceeds 400 Units In A Single Project, Guozi Robotics' Warehousing Solution Boosts Picking Efficiency By 50%

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Company F from the United States is one of the world's largest online retailers of sports apparel. In 2023 and 2024, it collaborated with Guozi Robotics twice to create a stable and easily manageable warehousing and logistics management system, increasing picking efficiency by 50% and completing the construction of its first global ultra-large fully automated warehouse.

In 2023, Guozi provided a full-process intelligent warehousing solution in the first phase of the project. Through high-density storage and the "tote-to-person" model, the warehouse capacity was increased by 50%, solving the storage and efficient picking issues for 150,000 SKUs and completing the implementation within six months. The intelligent warehousing management system (iWMS) precisely managed the information of each tote and deeply integrated with the AGV RCS system. The handling frequency of single orders was reduced by 20%, picking efficiency was increased by 50%, and labor input was reduced by about 40%.

In 2024, in the second phase of the project, Guozi pioneered the second-level application of the Picking system. Using the same high-density shelving design, it achieved the full-process digitalization, intelligence, and automation of receiving, Inbound-processing, Outbound-processing, and Packing within limited space. In combination with the automatic loader Skyport, as well as conveyor lines and flash broadcast equipments, picking efficiency was further doubled compared to the ground level (Phase I project). The repicking rate was increased by 20%, and the Handling Frequency was reduced by 18%. A circular conveyor line design was adopted between stations to calmly handle peak and trough periods of picking, reducing the waiting time for totes at stations and achieving a more balanced load.

After the project ran, it immediately faced the first "Black Friday" sales peak following delivery. The warehouse shipped more than 150,000 units in a single day, with all system components maintaining stable operation.

