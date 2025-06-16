Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency Warns Of New High-Risk Vulnerability In Apple Devices

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Cybersecurity Agency in Qatar released a statement warning users of Apple devices (iPhones and iPads) of a high-risk set of vulnerabilities embedded within the operating system iOS previously announced by Apple Inc.

The company warned that these vulnerabilities are being widely and actively exploited by hackers to take control of devices.

The devices affected are those with the iOS operating system version 18.3.1 and earlier ones, with the list of devices including:



iPhone Xs and newer models.

iPad Pro 13-inch.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch third generation and newer ones.

iPad Pro 11-inch first generation and newer ones.

iPad Air devices third generation and newer ones.

iPad devices seventh generation and newer ones. iPad mini fifth generation and newer ones.

The Agency stressed the importance of updating your iOS systems immediately, to avoid any chance of being exploited by hackers.