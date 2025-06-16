Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency Warns Of New High-Risk Vulnerability In Apple Devices

Qatar's Cybersecurity Agency Warns Of New High-Risk Vulnerability In Apple Devices


2025-06-16 05:12:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Cybersecurity Agency in Qatar released a statement warning users of Apple devices (iPhones and iPads) of a high-risk set of vulnerabilities embedded within the operating system iOS previously announced by Apple Inc.

Read Also
  • Critical AirPlay 'Airborne' flaws put billions of Apple devices at risk

The company warned that these vulnerabilities are being widely and actively exploited by hackers to take control of devices.

The devices affected are those with the iOS operating system version 18.3.1 and earlier ones, with the list of devices including:

  • iPhone Xs and newer models.
  • iPad Pro 13-inch.
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch third generation and newer ones.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch first generation and newer ones.
  • iPad Air devices third generation and newer ones.
  • iPad devices seventh generation and newer ones.
  • iPad mini fifth generation and newer ones.

The Agency stressed the importance of updating your iOS systems immediately, to avoid any chance of being exploited by hackers.

MENAFN16062025000063011010ID1109679000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search