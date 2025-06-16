403
Police Arrest Suspect After Shooting Minnesota lawmakers
(MENAFN) Law enforcement officers in Minnesota on Sunday apprehended the individual alleged to have gunned down two state legislators and their partners, multiple news outlets reported.
The accused shooter, 57 year old Vance Boelter, was taken into custody after an almost two day nationwide search that began in the wake of the fatal gunfire early Saturday.
Prosecutors say he killed former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, while also shooting and seriously wounding Democratic Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
A reporter from a broadcaster announced the breakthrough on X: "The multi-agency task force including MN State Patrol arrested Boelter," he posted. "He’s been captured alive near Green Isle, where a manhunt has been focused all day."
Detectives believe Boelter masqueraded as a police officer when he opened fire on Hortman and her husband inside their Brooklyn Park residence.
He then allegedly drove roughly nine miles (about 14.5 kilometers) to Champlin, where he shot Hoffman and his wife at their home.
In a message shared by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Yvette Hoffman described their ordeal: "John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Hoffman's wife, Yvette," wrote in a text posted on X by US Senator Amy Klobuchar.
"He took 9 bullet hits. I took 8 and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive."
She added, "We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark," continuing, "We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of hate."
