IAEA Discusses Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iranian Nuclear Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 16 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Monday, held an emergency closed-meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, requested by Russia, to discuss what it was deemed as "Israeli violations" on Iranian nuclear facilities under the agency's safeguards.
According to the memorandum submitted by Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, the attacks represent "a flagrant violation" of IAEA safeguards and a dangerous precedent that threatens the international nuclear regulatory regime.
He further warned that the IAEA's role and credibility will be undermined if the international community ignores these developments.
According to Moscow, the targeted facilities are subjected to IAEA's nuclear safeguards system, making it a violation of international law and a threat to the security of the region.
The meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions and the absence of any official comment from the Israel occupation or the IAEA.
The Board of Governors includes 35 countries, and the outcome of the meeting is expected to affect the international action, in light of increasing reports of systematic targeting of Iran's nuclear program. (end)
