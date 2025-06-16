Kyrgyzstan's Parliament Reviews Draft Laws On Joining Nuclear Safety Conventions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The parliamentary committee of Kyrgyzstan on agrarian policy, water resources, ecology, and regional development has reviewed a draft regarding the country's accession to two international nuclear safety conventions adopted in Vienna on September 26, 1986, Trend reports.

These are the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident and the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency. The draft laws were initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Control of Kyrgyzstan Asel Raimkulova emphasized the importance of these conventions for ensuring public safety and protecting the environment from radiation risks. She noted that high-level radioactive sources are used in industry and medicine, making strict safety controls essential.

She also highlighted that joining these conventions will provide the country with timely access to information on nuclear accidents abroad and technical and informational support and strengthen scientific and technical cooperation with other countries and international partners in radiation safety.

During the discussion, parliamentarians raised questions about uranium waste management, including storage locations, disposal methods, the use of modern technologies for site reassessment, and the importance of strict environmental standards in issuing permits for mining and waste storage. Questions were also asked about the procedures for receiving assistance from other member countries of the conventions and about membership fees.