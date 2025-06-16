Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Plan To Hold Joint Investment Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are gearing up to roll out the red carpet for a Tajik-Kyrgyz Investment Forum in the not-so-distant future, Trend reports, citing Tajikistan's State Committee on Investments.

The conceptualization of the forum, in conjunction with various synergistic avenues for collaboration, was deliberated during a strategic assembly between Sulton Rahimzoda, the Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, and Erlan Abdyldaev, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.



As per the data disseminated by Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations escalated to $2.071 million from January to April 2025, representing a quintuple augmentation relative to the $405,129 recorded during the corresponding timeframe in 2024. The export trajectory from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan experienced a remarkable escalation, surging by a factor of 81, transitioning from a baseline of $17,383 to a substantial $1.425 million. Imports reached a total of $646,193, reflecting a substantial uptick of 66 percent compared to the $387,746 recorded during the January to April 2024 period.