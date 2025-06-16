Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Plan To Hold Joint Investment Forum
The conceptualization of the forum, in conjunction with various
synergistic avenues for collaboration, was deliberated during a
strategic assembly between Sulton Rahimzoda, the Chairman of the
State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of
Tajikistan, and Erlan Abdyldaev, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to
Tajikistan.
As per the data disseminated by Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations escalated to $2.071 million from January to April 2025, representing a quintuple augmentation relative to the $405,129 recorded during the corresponding timeframe in 2024. The export trajectory from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan experienced a remarkable escalation, surging by a factor of 81, transitioning from a baseline of $17,383 to a substantial $1.425 million. Imports reached a total of $646,193, reflecting a substantial uptick of 66 percent compared to the $387,746 recorded during the January to April 2024 period.
