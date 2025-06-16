Israir Puts Brakes On All Flights For Foreseeable Future

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Israir, Israel's national airline, has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 30, due to the country's airspace remaining closed until further notice, Trend reports citing Israeli media.

The airline has also started preparations to bring back Israeli citizens stranded abroad who are unable to return home.

Uri Sirkis, CEO of Israir, said the repatriation operation might begin by the end of the week or early next week.

“We are still analyzing the enemy, its behavior patterns, and the recurring nature of threats,” Sirkis added.

The CEO noted that flights will be organized exclusively for Israelis wishing to return home, and no outbound flights will be permitted at this stage, neither for Israeli nationals nor other passengers.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

