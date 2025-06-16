403
Mehr Agency: Iranian Air Defenses Down Israeli Occupation Drone In Isfahan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 16 (KUNA) -- Iranian air defenses downed Israeli missiles near Natanz in Isfahan Province early morning, said Mehr News Agency on Monday.
The agency did not clarify whether the target was the Natanz region or the nuclear facility, though local sources reported that air defense systems intercepted hostile targets nearby.
It also noted that explosions were heard today in Najafabad, Isfahan Province, which are believed to have been caused by the activation of air defense systems.
Last Friday, the Natanz underground facility was targeted multiple times in an Israeli attack, which led to radiation and chemical contamination "that did not leak outside the facility," according to Iranian authorities.
Since early Friday, Tehran and other Iranian cities have faced a large-scale attack by Israeli forces, prompting Iran to retaliate with a major missile strike on the occupied territories. (pickup previous)
mw
mw
