Alia Bhatt To Neha Dhupia: 6 Actresses Who Got Pregnant Before Marriage

2025-06-16 05:01:35
Hina Khan's post-wedding viral video sparked pregnancy rumors. Is she really expecting? Let's look at actresses who tied the knot after becoming pregnant

Hina Khan recently married Rocky Jaiswal on June 4th. A viral video suggests she's pregnant, leading to speculation about a rushed wedding. However, it's all speculation at the moment. 

Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020 due to her pregnancy. They had a grand wedding in Udaipur in 2023 after their son's birth.Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in 2018 and gave birth to their daughter Mehr a few months later, confirming her pregnancy before marriage.Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone with her pregnancy announcement in 2023. Reports suggest she married after becoming a mother.The late Sridevi was pregnant before marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She gave birth to Janhvi Kapoor a few months later.Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in 2023 and gave birth to their daughter the same year, leading to speculation of a pregnancy before marriage.

It is speculated that Alia Bhatt was pregnant before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

