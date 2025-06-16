Alia Bhatt To Neha Dhupia: 6 Actresses Who Got Pregnant Before Marriage
Hina Khan's post-wedding viral video sparked pregnancy rumors. Is she really expecting? Let's look at actresses who tied the knot after becoming pregnant
Hina Khan recently married Rocky Jaiswal on June 4th. A viral video suggests she's pregnant, leading to speculation about a rushed wedding. However, it's all speculation at the moment.Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020 due to her pregnancy. They had a grand wedding in Udaipur in 2023 after their son's birth.Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in 2018 and gave birth to their daughter Mehr a few months later, confirming her pregnancy before marriage.Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone with her pregnancy announcement in 2023. Reports suggest she married after becoming a mother.The late Sridevi was pregnant before marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She gave birth to Janhvi Kapoor a few months later.Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in 2023 and gave birth to their daughter the same year, leading to speculation of a pregnancy before marriage.
It is speculated that Alia Bhatt was pregnant before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment