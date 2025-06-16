India’s top general reacts to Pakistan’s allegation that it taken down half dozen jets

General Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff, dismissed Pakistan’s claim that it shot down six Indian jets during last month's conflict, insisting instead that India's military responded by changing its tactics and turning the situation in its favor.Speaking in his first international media interview since the four-day showdown, General Chauhan explained that while there were initial mistakes, the Air Force quickly addressed them and struck back effectively. “The main point isn’t whether a jet was shot down, but understanding what went wrong, rectifying it, and then employing those lessons immediately. We flew all our jets again, this time striking targets in Pakistan from a greater range, and we were successful in piercing their defenses.”General Chauhan called Pakistan’s claim that it had downed six Indian aircraft “absolutely false.”He reiterated in a separate interview with Reuters that after suffering losses on May 7 — when India struck what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” — the Air Force altered its tactics and successfully carried out precision attacks deep inside Pakistan on May 7, 8, and 10.New Delhi has avoided directly commenting on its losses, instead focusing on its ability to destroy its intended targets. Air Marshal Bharti, the Air Force’s Director General of Air Operations, insisted the main question was not about losses, but whether their mission — dismantling terrorist camps — was accomplished. “The answer is a resounding yes. The results speak for themselves.”The conflict was triggered by a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which Delhi alleged was supported by Pakistan. Islamabad denied any role in the attack, stating it was a victim of terrorism itself.

