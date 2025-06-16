403
Media reports Kanye West changing his name once more
Rapper Kanye West, a 24-time Grammy winner, has reportedly changed his name once again — this time to “Ye Ye.”
According to documents recently cited by US Weekly and Page Six, West’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, has updated paperwork for his businesses — including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. — to reflect the name “Ye Ye” instead of “Ye West.”
West has not made a formal announcement about the change, although he recently hinted at dropping his @kanyewest handle on X. So far, a new account has not appeared under the “Ye Ye” moniker, although his Instagram page still bears the name “Ye.”
The rapper previously switched his name from “Kanye West” to simply “Ye” in 2018, a change that was legally approved by a Los Angeles County judge in 2021. At the time, West explained in a Billboard interview that “ye” is a frequently used word in the Bible — symbolizing “you”— and reflecting unity and a shared human experience.
He made headlines again earlier this year after declaring himself a “Nazi” and wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika, which was also available for sale on his website. He later walked back these statements on social media, insisting, “I’m not a Nazi”— although adding that he would continue to speak his mind openly.
West has frequently opened up about his struggles with mental health, noting in 2016 that he was battling bipolar disorder. However, in February, he challenged that view, insisting his condition was autism and not bipolar disorder.
