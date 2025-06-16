TN Fishing Ban Ends, Boats Remain Docked As IMD Issues Alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of squally winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, expected to persist over the South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin region for five days starting from June 14.
In response to the alert, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has temporarily suspended the issuance of sailing tokens for mechanised fishing vessels. These tokens are mandatory for vessels to set sail, and without them, fishermen have no option but to remain ashore.
The continued grounding of fishing boats has left the fishing communities in distress, particularly after enduring the 61-day ban period aimed at marine conservation during the breeding season.
Fishermen say they are financially strained and struggling to make ends meet, as the prolonged break has dried up their savings and pushed many into debt.“We've already been idle for two months due to the fishing ban. Now, just when we were preparing to resume, the weather has turned hostile,” said Antony John, a fisherman leader from Mattakadai.
“Many of us have borrowed money for household expenses and school fees. Unless we start fishing soon, we won't be able to repay our loans,” he said.
A senior fisheries department official confirmed that no vessels would be allowed to sail until conditions improve.“Fishermen have been advised to stay on shore due to safety concerns. The IMD has predicted wind speeds that exceed safe operational limits. Once the conditions are deemed safe, sailing tokens will be issued immediately,” the official said.
A recent survey revealed that 550 mechanised fishing vessels -- comprising 35 bottom trawlers from Vembar, 250 bottom trawlers from Thoothukudi, and 265 gill netters -- were registered and compliant under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983. However, 66 vessels were found unregistered due to violations related to boat length and engine capacity.
Meanwhile, the extended halt in fishing activities has led to a noticeable shortage of fresh fish in local markets, causing prices to spike and affecting consumers across coastal districts. Traders warn that unless boats resume operations soon, the shortfall will worsen in the coming days.
