Papa Johns Launches Its First-Ever Croissant Pizza

Doha, Qatar: Papa Johns is elevating the pizza experience with the global launch of its latest innovation: the all-new croissant pizza.

This indulgent new offering pairs the delicate, flaky texture of a buttery croissant with the bold flavours of Papa Johns pizza - bringing the brand's Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise to life through craft, quality, and innovation.

Paying homage to the classic pastry, the croissant pizza delivers a crisp, light, and layered bite through a buttery braided, gloriously flaky crust. Customers can personalise their pizza with a choice of toppings for a flavour-packed bite. From last Thursday, the croissant pizza is available in Qatar for dine-in, collection and delivery.

“This launch represents the most exciting innovation in pizza crust the industry has seen,” said Joseph Joseph, General Manager of Papa Johns Qatar and Oman.

“With the Croissant Pizza, we're blending the beloved taste of Papa Johns with a light, buttery texture that delivers an entirely new, unforgettable experience for our customers.

“We also explored the rise of croissant mashups in food culture – from the cronut to the crookie – and saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to pizza. After a year in development, we're proud to unite two beloved icons into one craveable, delicious product that brings something fresh and exciting to the QSR category.”

The croissant pizza is available now and will roll out for a limited time. People can find more information and store locations at or through the Papa Johns app.

