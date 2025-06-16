Endpoint Security Industry Global Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Explore Innovative Business Models, Disruptive Technologies, Transformative Megatrends
Dublin, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endpoint Security Industry, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $12.99 billion, with a CAGR of 14.5% for the study period from 2024 to 2028
The average organization manages thousands of endpoints that have access to its corporate network. These endpoints are the most vulnerable and exploited part of any network.
Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. Endpoint security also protects corporate networks during remote device access. Endpoint security vendors deliver endpoint security through endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.
As a general-purpose technology, AI plays a vital role in the evolution of endpoint security solutions, offering many impactful use cases. Among the most effective applications for endpoints are threat detection and response, automated response, and behavioral analysis. The integration of AI into cybersecurity ecosystems is increasingly prevalent. Organizations increasingly leverage ML and AI, including generative AI, to strengthen their security posture and reduce administrative overhead owing to a lack of security expertise to keep up with the fast-evolving security threats.
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry
Innovative Business Models
- Why: Agent unification and consolidating monitoring practices enable more streamlined and efficient management of endpoint security solutions. To cater to the needs of modern organizations of all sizes, a single lightweight agent to ingest telemetry that requires minimal system resources and is deployable without lengthy installations or complex configurations is necessary. The Publisher's Perspective: Adjacent solutions of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) are largely seen as a single technology. With limited resources to investigate detection events, organizations are more inclined to focus on protection, attack surface reduction, and identifying misconfigurations. Proactively rollback capabilities of ransomware detection and response solutions will reduce the risk of ransomware attacks.
Disruptive Technologies
- Why: Chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams face increasing challenges with broadened attack surfaces, increasingly complex attack vectors and scenarios, and staff shortages. The emergence of attacks using AI has significantly complicated the threat landscape by increasing the volume, speed, and complexity of social engineering attacks. With threat techniques evolving, static detection cannot keep up with the number of attacks. The Publisher's Perspective: Detection, auto-investigation, and setting & updating security policies using AI are paramount for organizations facing resource challenges. Offers the potential to reduce the time to containment substantially. Vendors are significantly improving capabilities by scanning exponentially more alerts using AI. In addition, GenAI offers multi-lingual communication and interface.
Transformative Megatrends
- Why: Organizations must quickly deploy, update, and manage endpoint security policies in an evolving threat landscape. Intelligence and dynamic updates from multiple vectors, such as email and network telemetry, are leveraged to proactively prevent attacks and reduce the attack surface. The Publisher's Perspective: Technologies that effectively scale policy management are vital to reducing overhead. This includes machine learning (ML) capabilities and automation to scale policy management across thousands of nodes in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. To enable security teams to effectively manage device access policies, firewalls, and controls, vendors offer a centralized and integrated platform.
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
- AI enables attackers to deploy more dangerous attacks. Security vendors can also use the technology to combat the influx of attacks. Data loss prevention is a crucial issue in cybersecurity. Protecting data is vital to business success in the digital age. Enterprises face more sophisticated and multi-vector attacks amid a shortage of qualified cybersecurity staff and reduced budgets. Digital transformation, remote working, IoT devices, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) practices drive the need for endpoint protection solutions and more extensive use of cloud-hosted consoles.
Growth Restraints
- An increase in connected devices creates more organizational vulnerabilities with more access points as the cyberattack landscape constantly grows and changes. Endpoint security is a highly competitive market with many solutions. This can overwhelm and confuse organizations as to which best suits their needs. Medium Operational security complexity is a challenge in the cybersecurity industry. Organizations pursuing a multilayered security architecture may inadvertently create silos and security gaps. Medium
Competitive Environment
- Number of Competitors More than 40 Competitive Factors: Integration with other security services, cost, consolidation, technology effectiveness, ease of implementation, scalability Key End-user Industry Verticals: Financial, government, and healthcare Leading Competitors: CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Trellix, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, Sophos, Broadcom (Symantec) Revenue Share of Top 5 Competitors (2024): 55.1% Other Notable Competitors: Fortinet, Cisco, Absolute Software, Acronis Distribution Structure: Channel partners, value-adding resellers, managed services providers (MSPs)/managed security services providers (MSSPs), and direct sales
Key Competitors
- Absolute Software Acronis Bitdefender BlackBerry Cylance Check Point Cisco CrowdStrike ESET Fortinet IBM Jamf Malwarebytes Microsoft OpenText Palo Alto Networks SentinelOne Sophos Broadcom (Symantec) Trellix Trend Micro WatchGuard Xcitium
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Endpoint Security Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Endpoint Security Industry
Growth Environment: Companies to Action C2A
Growth Generator in the Endpoint Security Industry
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Endpoint Security Industry
Insights for CISOs
Appendix & Next Steps
