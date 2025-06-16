Endpoint Security Industry Global Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Explore Innovative Business Models, Disruptive Technologies, Transformative Megatrends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endpoint security is vital for protecting networks and devices against malware and cyberattacks. The market, projected to reach $12.99 billion in 2024 with a 14.5% CAGR through 2028, benefits from AI advancements in threat detection and response. Key players include Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Sophos.

The "Endpoint Security Industry, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $12.99 billion, with a CAGR of 14.5% for the study period from 2024 to 2028

The average organization manages thousands of endpoints that have access to its corporate network. These endpoints are the most vulnerable and exploited part of any network.

Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. Endpoint security also protects corporate networks during remote device access. Endpoint security vendors deliver endpoint security through endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions.

As a general-purpose technology, AI plays a vital role in the evolution of endpoint security solutions, offering many impactful use cases. Among the most effective applications for endpoints are threat detection and response, automated response, and behavioral analysis. The integration of AI into cybersecurity ecosystems is increasingly prevalent. Organizations increasingly leverage ML and AI, including generative AI, to strengthen their security posture and reduce administrative overhead owing to a lack of security expertise to keep up with the fast-evolving security threats.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry

Innovative Business Models



Why: Agent unification and consolidating monitoring practices enable more streamlined and efficient management of endpoint security solutions. To cater to the needs of modern organizations of all sizes, a single lightweight agent to ingest telemetry that requires minimal system resources and is deployable without lengthy installations or complex configurations is necessary. The Publisher's Perspective: Adjacent solutions of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) are largely seen as a single technology. With limited resources to investigate detection events, organizations are more inclined to focus on protection, attack surface reduction, and identifying misconfigurations. Proactively rollback capabilities of ransomware detection and response solutions will reduce the risk of ransomware attacks.

Disruptive Technologies



Why: Chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams face increasing challenges with broadened attack surfaces, increasingly complex attack vectors and scenarios, and staff shortages. The emergence of attacks using AI has significantly complicated the threat landscape by increasing the volume, speed, and complexity of social engineering attacks. With threat techniques evolving, static detection cannot keep up with the number of attacks. The Publisher's Perspective: Detection, auto-investigation, and setting & updating security policies using AI are paramount for organizations facing resource challenges. Offers the potential to reduce the time to containment substantially. Vendors are significantly improving capabilities by scanning exponentially more alerts using AI. In addition, GenAI offers multi-lingual communication and interface.

Transformative Megatrends



Why: Organizations must quickly deploy, update, and manage endpoint security policies in an evolving threat landscape. Intelligence and dynamic updates from multiple vectors, such as email and network telemetry, are leveraged to proactively prevent attacks and reduce the attack surface. The Publisher's Perspective: Technologies that effectively scale policy management are vital to reducing overhead. This includes machine learning (ML) capabilities and automation to scale policy management across thousands of nodes in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. To enable security teams to effectively manage device access policies, firewalls, and controls, vendors offer a centralized and integrated platform.

Scope of Analysis



Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices are endpoints that also require securing.

Endpoint security includes EPP and EDR.

EPP is a software suite that includes antivirus, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and other features.

EDR is an advanced tool that detects threats, contains the incident, investigates with forensic and proactive hunting tools, and provides immediate response and remediation. Modern endpoint security combines EPP and EDR functions for superior performance.

Growth Drivers



AI enables attackers to deploy more dangerous attacks. Security vendors can also use the technology to combat the influx of attacks.

Data loss prevention is a crucial issue in cybersecurity. Protecting data is vital to business success in the digital age.

Enterprises face more sophisticated and multi-vector attacks amid a shortage of qualified cybersecurity staff and reduced budgets. Digital transformation, remote working, IoT devices, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) practices drive the need for endpoint protection solutions and more extensive use of cloud-hosted consoles.

Growth Restraints



An increase in connected devices creates more organizational vulnerabilities with more access points as the cyberattack landscape constantly grows and changes.

Endpoint security is a highly competitive market with many solutions. This can overwhelm and confuse organizations as to which best suits their needs. Medium Operational security complexity is a challenge in the cybersecurity industry. Organizations pursuing a multilayered security architecture may inadvertently create silos and security gaps. Medium

Competitive Environment



Number of Competitors More than 40

Competitive Factors: Integration with other security services, cost, consolidation, technology effectiveness, ease of implementation, scalability

Key End-user Industry Verticals: Financial, government, and healthcare

Leading Competitors: CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Trellix, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, Sophos, Broadcom (Symantec)

Revenue Share of Top 5 Competitors (2024): 55.1%

Other Notable Competitors: Fortinet, Cisco, Absolute Software, Acronis Distribution Structure: Channel partners, value-adding resellers, managed services providers (MSPs)/managed security services providers (MSSPs), and direct sales

Key Competitors



Absolute Software

Acronis

Bitdefender

BlackBerry Cylance

Check Point

Cisco

CrowdStrike

ESET

Fortinet

IBM

Jamf

Malwarebytes

Microsoft

OpenText

Palo Alto Networks

SentinelOne

Sophos

Broadcom (Symantec)

Trellix

Trend Micro

WatchGuard Xcitium

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Endpoint Security Industry



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Endpoint Security Industry



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Environment: Companies to Action C2A



Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Endpoint Security Industry



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Trends

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Endpoint Security Industry



Growth Opportunity 1: Incorporate AI Technology into Endpoint Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Implement Mobile Threat Defense MTD Growth Opportunity 3: Prepare a Layered Cybersecurity Strategy

Insights for CISOs

Insights for CISOs

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

