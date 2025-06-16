EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 16/06: Double-Top Pattern (Chart)
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a stop-loss at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1635. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1635. Add a stop-loss at 1.1400.
The other potential catalyst for the EUR/USD exchange rate will be a speech by Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB. She will possibly hint that the bank will maintain rates unchanged for a while.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong uptrend in the past few months. It moved to a multi-year high of 1.1630 as the US dollar index dropped.The pair has moved above all moving averages, a sign that bulls are in control. Also, it has formed a double-top pattern at 1.1570 and a neckline at 1.1065, its lowest swing on May 12.Therefore, while the uptrend may continue, the pair may retreat in the next few days. If this happens, the next point to watch will be at 1.1400. A move above the resistance at 1.1630 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
