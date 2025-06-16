G7 Summit Grapples With Explosive Israel‐Iran Clash

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Leaders at the 51st G7 summit convening in Kananaskis, Canada, are confronting an abrupt surge in hostilities between Israel and Iran, marked by intensified airstrikes, rising civilian casualties, and mounting diplomatic tensions. With missile barrages and pre‐emptive assaults already claiming hundreds of lives, the summit agenda has shifted dramatically, prioritising strategies to contain the conflict and avert a broader regional war.

Israeli forces launched“Operation Rising Lion” on 13 June, targeting Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile, and military infrastructure-including key command centres and Iranian Revolutionary Guard facilities around Tehran-and killed high‐ranking officials and scientists. Iran retaliated with a wave of over 270 missiles, deploying new tactics that overwhelmed Israel's air defences and struck densely populated urban areas such as Tel Aviv and Haifa. As of 16 June, at least five Israelis were killed and more than 100 injured in the latest overnight strikes. Iranian health authorities report a death toll of at least 224, predominantly civilians, and over 1,200 wounded.

The rapid escalation has introduced fresh complexity to international diplomacy. U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli proposal to target Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasising that such action would only inflame the situation. Trump has also signalled the possibility of brokering a deal, suggesting Iran“must make a deal before there is nothing left” and voicing optimism that peace negotiations could emerge from this crisis.

European leaders are urging urgent collective action. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asserted at the summit that unity is essential to prevent Iran's nuclear ambitions, uphold Israel's right to self‐defence, curb escalation, and open diplomatic channels. He indicated that measures could include sanctions, and emphasised cooperation with regional actors such as Oman to reduce tensions with Iran and Yemen's Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron deployed diplomats to press for negotiation, although Macron's optimism about a swift resolution contrasts with ongoing military deployment in the region.

Britain has signalled readiness to support Israel with defensive and civil aid while advocating restraint. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reinforced diplomatic engagement with Trump, Netanyahu, and Gulf leaders, and authorised RAF Typhoon jets as a contingency against potential Iranian threats to UK bases. Nonetheless, Iran has dismissed ceasefire calls while military operations continue.

Canada, hosting the summit, has abandoned the traditional joint communiqué, opting instead for chair's summaries to manage discord-particularly over trade and Middle East policy-between the U.S. and other participants. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasised the summit focus on peace, security, supply chains, and jobs-prioritising a co‐ordinated response to the Israel‐Iran crisis.

G7 officials are crafting a unified statement urging Iran to halt its nuclear programme and Israel to pause expansive military action, signalling tangible diplomatic pressure backed by clear consequences for non‐compliance. However, persistent disagreements across the bloc-over trade, relations with Russia, and climate policy-complicate efforts to forge a consensus.

Regional actors are mobilising diplomatic channels. Qatar and Oman are reportedly engaged in shuttle diplomacy to de‐escalate the conflict. Simultaneously, Iran‐backed groups, including militias in Iraq and Houthis in Yemen, are extending hostilities across front lines, prompting concern that the confrontation may metastasise into a wider regional war.

The humanitarian fallout is grave. Large‐scale displacement is underway as Iranians flee Tehran after warnings issued by Israeli forces to civilians near weapons facilities. Hospitals in northern provinces are stretched, while the Iranian Red Crescent has launched mobile clinics to address urgent needs. Energy markets have also reacted sharply: Brent crude prices spiked as Gulf insecurity intensified.

Analysts warn the conflict risks triggering retaliatory terror attacks in the West and disrupting global energy security. The G7 faces a pivotal test: coordinating military readiness, civilian protection, sanctions, nuclear non‐proliferation, and active diplomacy, all while preserving internal unity amid geopolitical divisions.

