403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US prepares to hit ‘Add to cart’ on additional forever conflict
(MENAFN) The US may be on the verge of extending its military reach in Africa after Somalia offered control over two key ports and two airbases in the country's east. The facilities — located in Puntland and Somaliland, two breakaway regions outside the Somali federal government’s control — were presented as part of a proposal to help combat the growing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group.
A leaked March letter from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to US President Donald Trump reveals plans to give Washington exclusive control of the Balidogle and Berbera airbases, as well as the Berbera and Bosaso ports. The move aims to enable the US to respond more effectively to terrorism and maintain a foothold in the strategically important Horn of Africa.
The Somali government says this step is meant to counter Al-Shabaab's ties with Yemen’s Houthi movement, which it alleged is supplying the terrorist group with explosives and drones. At the end of April, President Mohamud insisted that Somali authorities had intercepted shipments of weapons from Yemen destined for Al-Shabaab.
A leaked March letter from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to US President Donald Trump reveals plans to give Washington exclusive control of the Balidogle and Berbera airbases, as well as the Berbera and Bosaso ports. The move aims to enable the US to respond more effectively to terrorism and maintain a foothold in the strategically important Horn of Africa.
The Somali government says this step is meant to counter Al-Shabaab's ties with Yemen’s Houthi movement, which it alleged is supplying the terrorist group with explosives and drones. At the end of April, President Mohamud insisted that Somali authorities had intercepted shipments of weapons from Yemen destined for Al-Shabaab.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment