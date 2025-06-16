Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla's Faculty Badge at SNVICON 2025, held at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt, Aerocity, New Delhi, from June 13–15, 2025

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla - the best neurosurgeon and spine surgeon in India 1

Dr Rao's Hospital - the best neurology hospital in Guntur

Dr. Mohana Rao presented at SNVICON 2025 for Groundbreaking Treatment of Giant Brain Aneurysm

- Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark presentation at India's premier neurovascular conference introduces new treatment strategy for vertebrobasilar junction aneurysmsIn a historic moment at the 8th Annual Conference of the Society of Neurovascular Interventions (SNVICON 2025), held at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt, Aerocity, New Delhi, internationally acclaimed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presented a revolutionary treatment strategy for giant vertebrobasilar junction (VBJ) aneurysms, earning overwhelming praise from faculty and delegates.The presentation, titled“Endovascular Reconstruction of a Giant Vertebrobasilar Junction Aneurysm Using Pipeline Flex and Penumbra Coils,” highlighted a successful case of a 37-year-old woman suffering from brainstem compression due to a massive 40.1 × 42 × 38 mm VBJ aneurysm. With a precise combination of flow diversion using Pipeline Flex and controlled vessel deconstruction via Penumbra coils, Dr. Rao achieved 100% aneurysm occlusion with no intraoperative complications, confirmed by angiography at six-month follow-up.“This case challenged conventional techniques. Using flow diversion with targeted vessel deconstruction offered a safe and durable solution, redefining how we treat complex aneurysms,” said Dr. Mohana Rao, speaking during the presentation.Dr. Rao's method not only saved the patient's life but also introduced a paradigm shift in the treatment of posterior circulation aneurysms, known for their complexity and high risk.🌍 Setting New Standards in Brain and Spine CareThis breakthrough solidifies Dr. Rao's Hospital-based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh -as one of India's top neurosurgery destinations. With training in cerebrovascular, skull base, pediatric neurosurgery, and endovascular techniques across the USA, Dr. Rao continues to elevate India's neurosurgical capabilities to international standards.i️ About SNVICON 2025SNVICON is India's foremost academic gathering for neurosurgeons, neurologists, and interventional specialists. The 2025 conference emphasized cutting-edge neurovascular innovations, featuring live interventions, paper presentations, and clinical workshops with global faculty.👨‍⚕️ About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, M.Ch (Neurosurgery), iFAANS (USA), FESBSS (USA), FPNS (USA), is the founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital, a globally recognized center for brain, spine, and nerve care. He is among India's most experienced neurosurgeons with specialized training from top U.S. institutions including Ohio State University, UVA, and UCD.📣 Contact Information📧 Email: ... | ...🌐 Website:📺 YouTube:📘 Facebook:📸 Instagram:📍 Google Maps:💼 LinkedIn:🐦 Twitter:

Mohana Rao Patibandla

Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP

8008439393398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.