Ukraine’s FM says “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone”
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that it conducted an overnight coordinated strike against an oil refinery located in Ukraine’s central Poltava region. According to a Defense Ministry statement, precision air and sea-based weapons were employed to hit the refinery situated in the industrial city of Kremenchuk. The facility reportedly supplied fuel to Ukrainian forces operating in the heavily contested Donbas area in eastern Ukraine.
Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of Poltava, confirmed the attack, noting that energy and agricultural infrastructure in Kremenchuk and nearby urban and rural locations suffered damage. “A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged,” Kohut reported on Telegram, explaining that resulting fires were contained by emergency services and that no casualties occurred.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike, stating, “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities to protect our people.”
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 111 of 183 drones launched by Russia in the overnight assault, with Kremenchuk identified as the primary target.
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 111 of 183 drones launched by Russia in the overnight assault, with Kremenchuk identified as the primary target.
