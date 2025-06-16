403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Facility
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that it had conducted an overnight coordinated assault on an oil refinery situated in Ukraine’s central Poltava province.
According to reports, the attack specifically targeted an industrial facility in the city of Kremenchuk.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strike involved the use of high-accuracy weapons launched from both the air and sea.
The refinery, according to the ministry, played a crucial role in delivering fuel to Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, where fierce battles continue to unfold.
Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of the Poltava region, confirmed the assault, noting that the strike damaged energy and agricultural infrastructure in both Kremenchuk and its surrounding rural and urban districts.
“A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units,” Kohut stated on Telegram, while also confirming that there were no fatalities.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the social media platform X, emphasizing that “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities to protect our people.”
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had intercepted and destroyed 111 out of 183 drones deployed by Russia in the overnight attack.
The primary focus of the assault, according to the air force, was the Kremenchuk area.
According to reports, the attack specifically targeted an industrial facility in the city of Kremenchuk.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strike involved the use of high-accuracy weapons launched from both the air and sea.
The refinery, according to the ministry, played a crucial role in delivering fuel to Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, where fierce battles continue to unfold.
Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of the Poltava region, confirmed the assault, noting that the strike damaged energy and agricultural infrastructure in both Kremenchuk and its surrounding rural and urban districts.
“A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units,” Kohut stated on Telegram, while also confirming that there were no fatalities.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the social media platform X, emphasizing that “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities to protect our people.”
Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had intercepted and destroyed 111 out of 183 drones deployed by Russia in the overnight attack.
The primary focus of the assault, according to the air force, was the Kremenchuk area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment