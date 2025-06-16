Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Facility

2025-06-16 03:35:03
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that it had conducted an overnight coordinated assault on an oil refinery situated in Ukraine’s central Poltava province.

According to reports, the attack specifically targeted an industrial facility in the city of Kremenchuk.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strike involved the use of high-accuracy weapons launched from both the air and sea.

The refinery, according to the ministry, played a crucial role in delivering fuel to Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, where fierce battles continue to unfold.

Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of the Poltava region, confirmed the assault, noting that the strike damaged energy and agricultural infrastructure in both Kremenchuk and its surrounding rural and urban districts.

“A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, fires broke out, which were localized by State Emergency Service units,” Kohut stated on Telegram, while also confirming that there were no fatalities.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the social media platform X, emphasizing that “Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities to protect our people.”

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had intercepted and destroyed 111 out of 183 drones deployed by Russia in the overnight attack.

The primary focus of the assault, according to the air force, was the Kremenchuk area.

