Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement To $4 Million On Back Of Strategic $2M Commitment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from approximately $2,000,000 to $4,000,000 (the " Offering "), following a cornerstone investment from a strategic investor group with a long-term vision for Quimbaya Gold. No commissions are payable in connection with this strategic investment.

The Company views this as a meaningful endorsement of its regional-scale exploration strategy in Colombia and the progress made to date across its flagship Tahami project. The private placement is expected to close on or about June 27, 2025, and remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

"To see this level of conviction from a well-informed, long-term strategic investor Group with an impressive track record in the industry speaks volumes," said Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "We've always believed in the strength of our portfolio, and this capital not only enhances our flexibility, it accelerates our ability to demonstrate that potential with our upcoming drilling campaign"

Up to 11,428,572 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") may be sold by the Company, pursuant to the upsized Offering, at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$0.60 per Share for a period of 36 months from the issuance date of the Offering. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance exploration on Quimbaya's 100% controlled gold assets in Colombia, most importantly the Tahami project in Segovia, adjacent to Aris Mining, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company appreciates the strong interest shown by new and existing shareholders and looks forward to sharing a more detailed operational update in the near future.

About the Tahami South Project

Tahami South is a 2,023 hectares gold exploration project located in the Segovia Zaragoza mining district of Antioquia, Colombia, one of the country's most prolific gold belts. The project lies just northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation and is centered on a structural corridor known to host high-grade epithermal vein systems. Quimbaya Gold is advancing Tahami South as a high-priority asset with potential for district-scale discovery.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.