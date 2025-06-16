Interlace Launches White-Label Card Solutions To Power Personalized Enterprise Payments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In response to this shift, white-label card solutions with customizable branding have emerged as a critical innovation. Interlace, an advanced fintech platform bridging Web2 and Web3, is at the forefront of this evolution. The company has launched a comprehensive CaaS (Card-as-a-Service) platform paired with white-label issuance capabilities. Designed to be fast, user-friendly, and secure, Interlace's solution empowers Web3 companies, crypto exchanges, OTA travel platforms, AI startups, and cross-border trade businesses to deliver seamless, branded payment experiences tailored to their operational needs and customer expectations.

I. What Is a White-Label Card?

A white-label card allows enterprises to customize its design, such as adding a brand logo or tailoring the card appearance, giving their bank cards a distinct and branded look. The core value of a white-label card lies in:

Brand Sovereignty: Fostering Customer Loyalty



White-label cards support brand customization, enhancing user recognition. For internal staff, using cards printed with their company's brand boosts a sense of belonging and loyalty. For end users, white-label cards project a strong brand image and instill confidence in transactions.

Growth: Increasing Brand Exposure and Business Development



In addition to providing a secure and reliable branded payment experience, white-label cards streamline financial operations and strengthen partnerships. As daily business payment tools, physical cards with corporate logos offer repeated brand exposure, helping expand customer bases and drive business growth.

II. Traditional Card Issuance: Hidden Barriers to Personalized Enterprise Payments

Despite the clear benefits of white-label cards, the traditional path to launching customized card programs is riddled with hurdles in terms of technology, compliance, and operations:

1. Dual Barriers of Compliance and Qualification



Card Networks and Banks: Enterprises must engage with card networks such as Visa or Mastercard to apply for membership or find issuing bank partners - this involves strict due diligence, high deposits, and lengthy negotiations. Self-developing a card system involves complex integrations and is limited by banking system capabilities and timelines. High Compliance Costs: For multi-currency or cross-border transactions, enterprises must navigate regional financial regulations and implement AML, KYC, and anti-fraud systems, greatly increasing compliance costs.

2. Heavy Technical and Operational Burdens



High System Development Costs: Building systems for card lifecycle management (issuance, activation, loss reporting, etc.), transaction clearing and settlement, risk control, and account systems requires major investment in tech teams and long-term maintenance. Lack of Core Financial Infrastructure: Without direct connections to card networks, clearing systems, and bank payment systems, enterprises face inefficiencies in transaction processing, long settlement cycles, and opaque fees.

3. Lack of Agility and Innovation



Slow Response Times: Traditional card issuance processes are lengthy - often taking months - making it difficult to adapt quickly to market demands or innovative business needs. Low Degree of Customization: Standard offerings from issuing banks or card networks often fall short in meeting specific enterprise needs around design, BIN selection, card privileges, and API integration depth.

These obstacles have become high walls preventing enterprises from quickly deploying customized payment capabilities, optimizing fund flows, or enhancing user experiences. There is a pressing need for a more agile, lightweight, and cost-efficient solution.

Interlace White-Label Solution: The Power of Brand + CaaS

As an innovative platform focused on financial infrastructure, Interlace has a deep understanding of the challenges enterprises face in customizing payment solutions.. It has launched a pioneering CaaS (Card as a Service) + white-label card solution that enables personalized card issuance through open APIs and advanced customization features.

1. Full-Stack Financial Infrastructure, Ready to Use



As a Principal Member of Visa Hong Kong, Interlace has direct issuing qualifications and integrates deeply with global clearing networks like VISA, ensuring efficient, stable, and compliant transactions. It offers over 30 card BINs and multi-currency account and settlement capabilities (USD, EUR, etc.), solving cross-border payment challenges.

Developer-Friendly APIs: Interlace provides comprehensive, well-documented Open APIs. Enterprises can integrate the issuing system in as little as 14 days, combining recharge, transaction management, billing, risk control, and compliance into a seamless workflow.

2. Brand-Centric Customization to Fuel Innovation



With Interlace's white-label solution, enterprises gain full control over card design - adding logos and custom visuals (compliant with network standards) to create unique branded cards. Whether for internal staff or end customers, the card becomes a mobile brand ambassador.

By integrating Interlace CaaS, enterprises can issue both virtual and physical cards as needed. These can be linked to Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and other major wallets for online transactions, as well as used at offline POS terminals - covering all payment scenarios and maximizing convenience and brand exposure.

3. Intelligent Risk Control and Global Compliance



On the security front, Interlace incorporates compliance screening, intelligent risk controls, and fund custody. Its systems cover multiple jurisdictions' AML/KYC requirements and data privacy protections and meet PCI DSS Level 1 standards. With Interlace's compliance resources, enterprises significantly reduce technical, time, and financial burdens, allowing them to focus on core business.

Turning Cards into Engines of Brand Growth

As payments become central to user experience, a white-label card carrying a company's brand has evolved far beyond a payment tool. It is a symbol of employee identity, a business card that builds customer trust, a bridge between online and offline transactions, and a hidden engine of business growth.

Interlace's CaaS + white-label card solution, through its full-stack financial infrastructure, flexible brand customization, compliance-ready security, and open API ecosystem, empowers enterprises to build personalized payment experiences for the Web3 era - reducing costs, enhancing agility, and accelerating time to market. It helps optimize payment operations, reinforce brand identity, and unlock new growth potential.

