Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Palmdale Kia In California From Top-40 Dealership Group, Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group To Trust Auto Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group is led by Co-Owners Bob Nouri and Pete Shaver, along with CEO Armina Mgerian. The group operates 16 franchised dealerships in California and Oregon. Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group ranks #40 on the Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups based on new-vehicle sales in 2024, generating over $2 billion in revenue, and employing more than 2,000 individuals.

After the sale, Bob Nouri shared, "I'm incredibly thankful for Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services' pivotal role in selling one of our dealerships, which wasn't even listed for sale. His integrity, marked by unwavering honesty, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to doing what's right, set him apart in every interaction. He navigated the process with professionalism and genuine care, making it not only seamless but also a true pleasure. In an industry with many great people, Jason's exceptional character and principled approach make him a rare gem. It's an honor to work with someone of such high caliber. Thank you, Jason, for your remarkable impact!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder, and Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky commented, "Bob Nouri, Pete Shaver, and Armina Mgerian have my deepest gratitude for their unwavering trust and collaboration. This marks our fifth transaction together. After 27 years in the business, I've been a part of hundreds of transactions and have worked alongside many dealers. The team they've built sets the gold standard in the industry I've dedicated my life to. The way they treat their employees, customers, and OEMs across 16 dealerships sets an incredibly high bar, and it's amazing how they continue to strive for excellence while managing over 2,000 employees. I feel truly blessed and fortunate to be part of their inner circle. As always, I'm thankful for the chance to serve, and I always give my all for the Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group."

Jason continued, "I'm also grateful to Edgar Castellanos and Trust Auto Group for their trust and partnership in acquiring Palmdale Kia. It's been a pleasure to witness how both parties worked together seamlessly throughout the process, and I'm confident that the legacy of Palmdale Kia will continue under Trust Auto Group's stewardship. The collaboration between both sides was a testament to what can be achieved when great people come together to achieve a common goal."

Trust Auto Group is a locally owned and operated dealership group with five locations across Costa Mesa, Lancaster, and Palmdale, California. The group represents brands including Honda, Subaru, Kia, and Lotus.

President of Trust Auto Group, Edgar Castellanos commented, "It's been an absolute pleasure working with Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services, from the initial call to the conclusion of our purchase. Every step of the way, he handled the process with urgency and care. His attention to detail and meticulous oversight of the entire process made the acquisition stress-free. Looking forward to many more years of working with him and his team."

Nouri/Shaver Automotive Group was represented by Monica Hoenshell of Calvert Law Firm in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Palmdale Kia will be renamed Trust Kia of Palmdale and will remain at its current location at 438 Auto Vista Drive in Palmdale, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.