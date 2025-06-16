403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia hands over remains of more than 1,200 troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Moscow has delivered the bodies of more than 1,200 deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv, according to sources cited by RT. This follows several recent exchanges between the two sides this week.
The handover was reportedly carried out under agreements made during the Istanbul talks earlier this month, sources said on Sunday. However, Ukraine has not returned any Russian troop remains in this latest exchange.
During the June 2 negotiations in Turkey, Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to a series of prisoner swaps, focusing primarily on seriously wounded, ill, and younger prisoners of war. Russia also unilaterally committed to repatriating the remains of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers on humanitarian grounds.
Prisoner swaps have taken place multiple times during the week, but neither side has publicly confirmed the exact numbers exchanged.
Initially, Russia attempted to return the remains over the previous weekend, but Ukrainian representatives did not appear at the agreed border point. Kyiv later accused Moscow of exploiting humanitarian issues for propaganda, claiming no official date had been set for the transfer.
The exchanges finally began mid-week, with Ukraine receiving 1,212 bodies on Wednesday and an additional 1,200 on Friday.
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, Ukraine has so far returned the remains of 27 Russian servicemen.
The handover was reportedly carried out under agreements made during the Istanbul talks earlier this month, sources said on Sunday. However, Ukraine has not returned any Russian troop remains in this latest exchange.
During the June 2 negotiations in Turkey, Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to a series of prisoner swaps, focusing primarily on seriously wounded, ill, and younger prisoners of war. Russia also unilaterally committed to repatriating the remains of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers on humanitarian grounds.
Prisoner swaps have taken place multiple times during the week, but neither side has publicly confirmed the exact numbers exchanged.
Initially, Russia attempted to return the remains over the previous weekend, but Ukrainian representatives did not appear at the agreed border point. Kyiv later accused Moscow of exploiting humanitarian issues for propaganda, claiming no official date had been set for the transfer.
The exchanges finally began mid-week, with Ukraine receiving 1,212 bodies on Wednesday and an additional 1,200 on Friday.
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, Ukraine has so far returned the remains of 27 Russian servicemen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment