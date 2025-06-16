Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia hands over remains of more than 1,200 troops to Ukraine

2025-06-16 02:55:28
(MENAFN) Moscow has delivered the bodies of more than 1,200 deceased Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv, according to sources cited by RT. This follows several recent exchanges between the two sides this week.
The handover was reportedly carried out under agreements made during the Istanbul talks earlier this month, sources said on Sunday. However, Ukraine has not returned any Russian troop remains in this latest exchange.

During the June 2 negotiations in Turkey, Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to a series of prisoner swaps, focusing primarily on seriously wounded, ill, and younger prisoners of war. Russia also unilaterally committed to repatriating the remains of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers on humanitarian grounds.

Prisoner swaps have taken place multiple times during the week, but neither side has publicly confirmed the exact numbers exchanged.

Initially, Russia attempted to return the remains over the previous weekend, but Ukrainian representatives did not appear at the agreed border point. Kyiv later accused Moscow of exploiting humanitarian issues for propaganda, claiming no official date had been set for the transfer.

The exchanges finally began mid-week, with Ukraine receiving 1,212 bodies on Wednesday and an additional 1,200 on Friday.

According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, Ukraine has so far returned the remains of 27 Russian servicemen.

