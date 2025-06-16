403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump cautions Iran not to attack US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that any attack against the US will be met with a powerful and unprecedented military response. His comments come amid a dramatic escalation in violence between Iran and Israel.
On Saturday, Fars News Agency reported, citing a military source in Tehran, that Iran plans to respond to Israeli strikes by extending attacks to all areas under Israeli control and nearby US bases in the region.
Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Iravani, accused Washington of being complicit in Israeli aggression against Iran.
On Sunday, Trump addressed Iran directly on his Truth Social platform: “If we are attacked in any way by Iran, the full force of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.” He insisted the US was not involved in the attack and called on Iran to pursue diplomacy to resolve the conflict.
Nuclear talks scheduled in Oman were called off after Israel struck Iran on Friday, hitting nuclear sites and killing several high-profile military officers and scientists. Iran dismissed Israeli assertions that the attacks were meant to preempt a nuclear threat and called them a “declaration of war.”
In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing at least 10 people and injuring nearly 200. The two sides exchanged attacks through the weekend, with Israeli strikes hitting Iran’s energy and nuclear facilities in response.
On Saturday, Fars News Agency reported, citing a military source in Tehran, that Iran plans to respond to Israeli strikes by extending attacks to all areas under Israeli control and nearby US bases in the region.
Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Iravani, accused Washington of being complicit in Israeli aggression against Iran.
On Sunday, Trump addressed Iran directly on his Truth Social platform: “If we are attacked in any way by Iran, the full force of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.” He insisted the US was not involved in the attack and called on Iran to pursue diplomacy to resolve the conflict.
Nuclear talks scheduled in Oman were called off after Israel struck Iran on Friday, hitting nuclear sites and killing several high-profile military officers and scientists. Iran dismissed Israeli assertions that the attacks were meant to preempt a nuclear threat and called them a “declaration of war.”
In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing at least 10 people and injuring nearly 200. The two sides exchanged attacks through the weekend, with Israeli strikes hitting Iran’s energy and nuclear facilities in response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment