Trump Predicts Iran, Israel Peace Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump stated on Sunday that a peaceful resolution between Israel and Iran is expected to happen "soon," noting that numerous discussions are underway to accomplish this objective.
Through a message shared on Truth Social, Trump affirmed that "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal."
His statement came as hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate over the weekend.
The latest bout of violence erupted early Friday, when Israeli forces targeted Iranian nuclear and military installations.
The strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian scientists and military leaders.
In another post, Trump emphasized, "We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place."
He suggested that negotiations are actively progressing behind the scenes.
The U.S. president also expressed frustration over a perceived lack of recognition for his efforts, stating, "I never get credit for anything," but added that "that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand."
He concluded his message with a call to "MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"
