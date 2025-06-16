Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Predicts Iran, Israel Peace Deal

Trump Predicts Iran, Israel Peace Deal


2025-06-16 02:47:50
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump stated on Sunday that a peaceful resolution between Israel and Iran is expected to happen "soon," noting that numerous discussions are underway to accomplish this objective.

Through a message shared on Truth Social, Trump affirmed that "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal."

His statement came as hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate over the weekend.

The latest bout of violence erupted early Friday, when Israeli forces targeted Iranian nuclear and military installations.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian scientists and military leaders.

In another post, Trump emphasized, "We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place."

He suggested that negotiations are actively progressing behind the scenes.

The U.S. president also expressed frustration over a perceived lack of recognition for his efforts, stating, "I never get credit for anything," but added that "that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand."

He concluded his message with a call to "MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

MENAFN16062025000045017167ID1109678207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search