Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan demands Muslim countries to unite against Israel

2025-06-16 02:46:18
(MENAFN) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has called on Muslim countries to unite against Israel following its attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear sites. Speaking in parliament on Saturday, Asif said Israel acted with “intelligence, cover, and support”—and that the Muslim world remained vulnerable if it remained divided.

He stressed the need for unity, warning, “Just as Israel is currently targeting Yemen, Iran, and Palestine, if we do not come together and continue to pursue our own agendas, everyone will be next.” Asif called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet and develop a joint strategy, adding that diplomatic ties with Israel should be cut.

He pledged Pakistan’s full support for Iran in international forums to help safeguard its interests.

The Israeli attacks on Iran, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a move to block Iran’s nuclear capabilities, were followed by a barrage of Iranian ballistic missile strikes against Israeli cities. While the US denied direct involvement, President Donald Trump supported Israel’s actions. Iran responded by freezing nuclear negotiations with Washington.

