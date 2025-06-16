Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Chancellor Merz states Iran mustn’t have nuclear weapons

2025-06-16 02:30:47
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Sunday that Iran must never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons, according to an official statement following his phone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said. The two leaders agreed that the foremost priority is to halt any escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Both emphasized their willingness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the hostilities. Merz also acknowledged and appreciated Oman’s role in mediating discussions related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, planned for Sunday in Muscat, was canceled following Israel’s recent attack on Iranian targets.

Merz indicated that the nuclear issue will be a “top priority” at the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, scheduled for June 15-17. He asserted that diplomatic attempts have so far failed to stop Iran’s military nuclear activities and reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense.

He also revealed that Israel has requested firefighting equipment from Germany and said, “we will immediately start working on this.”

