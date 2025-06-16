403
Iran strikes Israel again injuring minimum of nine people
(MENAFN) Israeli officials reported on Sunday that at least nine individuals sustained injuries during a fresh barrage of missile strikes launched by Iran targeting northern and southern regions of Israel. According to Israel’s National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, seven people were wounded in the northern city of Haifa, while two others were hurt in the southern part of the country.
In a related report, the Israeli TV channel cited a total of eight injuries resulting from the recent missile assault.
An Israeli newspaper described how the attack ignited multiple fires in Haifa, including blazes in two buildings, with additional fires also breaking out in southern Israel.
The escalation began when Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on several military and nuclear sites across Iran on Friday. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile strikes within hours.
Since the attacks commenced, Israeli authorities reported at least 13 deaths and over 370 injuries from Iranian missile fire. Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry stated that 128 people have been killed and 900 wounded since the Israeli strikes began on Friday.
