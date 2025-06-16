403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Globalmanagergroup Launched The Latest Version Of ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit For Anti-Bribery Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 16, 2025 – GlobalManagerGroup, a leading provider of ISO documentation solutions and training materials, is proud to announce the launch of its ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit for Anti-Bribery Management System. This all-new version is designed to assist organizations in establishing, implementing, and maintaining an effective Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) in line with the latest ISO 37001:2025 standard requirements.
This comprehensive ISO 37001:2025 Documents package includes more than 95 editable files in MS Word and Excel formats, covering every essential element required for ABMS certification. It provides ready-to-use documentation, saving users significant time and cost while supporting a structured approach to anti-bribery compliance.
The ISO 37001 Documentation Kit features 14 detailed ISO 37001 Manual files, 9 operational procedures, 10 process approach templates, a formal anti-bribery policy, 4 helpful exhibits, 36 forms and templates, and 20 filled formats for record maintenance. It also includes a sample risk assessment sheet and a compliance matrix, enabling users to map standard requirements with their internal systems. A well-maintained department wise and clause wise internal audit checklist with over 350 questions helps organizations strengthen internal review processes and prepare for certification audits effectively.
“Our latest ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit empowers businesses to fight bribery risks proactively and build a strong culture of ethics and integrity in their organization.” - said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director of GlobalManagerGroup. Also added –“This kit is developed by a team of experienced ISO consultants who have dedicated over 1000 hours to its preparation, ensuring that each document aligns effectively with the 2025 version of ISO 37001.”
The ISO 37001:2025 documentation templates covered in this product are suitable for companies of all sizes and industries looking to comply with anti-bribery requirements. All documents are written in clear, easy-to-understand language, making them highly user-friendly and adaptable. With simple editing, organizations can quickly tailor these documents to their specific operations and be audit-ready in minimum time.
The ISO 37001:2025 Documents kit is available for purchase online at 599USD. Once the order is confirmed, the documentation is delivered as a softcopy within 12 hours, ensuring immediate accessibility and implementation.
For more details or to download free sample documents of the latest ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit, anyone can visit:
About GlobalManagerGroup
GlobalManagerGroup is a trusted provider of ISO documentation toolkits, training solutions, and management system consultancy services. The company specializes in offering ready-to-use documentation kits and comprehensive training materials for international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, HACCP, and EFfCI GMP. With a strong global presence, it serves over 3,600 satisfied clients across various industries. GlobalManagerGroup is known for its expert guidance in quality management and certification processes. Their solutions help organizations achieve compliance efficiently while improving operational performance. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality resources that support sustainable business growth and excellence. For further details, visit
This comprehensive ISO 37001:2025 Documents package includes more than 95 editable files in MS Word and Excel formats, covering every essential element required for ABMS certification. It provides ready-to-use documentation, saving users significant time and cost while supporting a structured approach to anti-bribery compliance.
The ISO 37001 Documentation Kit features 14 detailed ISO 37001 Manual files, 9 operational procedures, 10 process approach templates, a formal anti-bribery policy, 4 helpful exhibits, 36 forms and templates, and 20 filled formats for record maintenance. It also includes a sample risk assessment sheet and a compliance matrix, enabling users to map standard requirements with their internal systems. A well-maintained department wise and clause wise internal audit checklist with over 350 questions helps organizations strengthen internal review processes and prepare for certification audits effectively.
“Our latest ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit empowers businesses to fight bribery risks proactively and build a strong culture of ethics and integrity in their organization.” - said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director of GlobalManagerGroup. Also added –“This kit is developed by a team of experienced ISO consultants who have dedicated over 1000 hours to its preparation, ensuring that each document aligns effectively with the 2025 version of ISO 37001.”
The ISO 37001:2025 documentation templates covered in this product are suitable for companies of all sizes and industries looking to comply with anti-bribery requirements. All documents are written in clear, easy-to-understand language, making them highly user-friendly and adaptable. With simple editing, organizations can quickly tailor these documents to their specific operations and be audit-ready in minimum time.
The ISO 37001:2025 Documents kit is available for purchase online at 599USD. Once the order is confirmed, the documentation is delivered as a softcopy within 12 hours, ensuring immediate accessibility and implementation.
For more details or to download free sample documents of the latest ISO 37001:2025 Documentation Kit, anyone can visit:
About GlobalManagerGroup
GlobalManagerGroup is a trusted provider of ISO documentation toolkits, training solutions, and management system consultancy services. The company specializes in offering ready-to-use documentation kits and comprehensive training materials for international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, HACCP, and EFfCI GMP. With a strong global presence, it serves over 3,600 satisfied clients across various industries. GlobalManagerGroup is known for its expert guidance in quality management and certification processes. Their solutions help organizations achieve compliance efficiently while improving operational performance. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality resources that support sustainable business growth and excellence. For further details, visit
Company :-Globalmanagergroup
User :- John Mills
Email :...
Phone :-7929795322
Mobile:- 7929795322Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment