Iranian President Calls For National Unity Against Israeli Onslaught
“We do not seek war, and we did not start it. We did not kill the country's senior military officials and scientists-terrorists did that. We are not the aggressors. Now more than ever, we need unity and solidarity. All of Iran must come together and take a firm stand against aggression,” Pezeshkian said during his speech in parliament.
