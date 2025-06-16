Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian President Calls For National Unity Against Israeli Onslaught

2025-06-16 02:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The people of Iran must set aside their differences and unite in a common front against Israeli aggression, said Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,Trend reports.

“We do not seek war, and we did not start it. We did not kill the country's senior military officials and scientists-terrorists did that. We are not the aggressors. Now more than ever, we need unity and solidarity. All of Iran must come together and take a firm stand against aggression,” Pezeshkian said during his speech in parliament.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

