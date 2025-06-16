Kashmir Students Trapped In Iran Appeal For Evacuation

One of the stranded students, Arif Khan (name changed), hailing from North Kashmir's Kupwara district and studying in a medical college at Ahvaz area of Iran, described the unfolding crisis as horrifying.“We are stuck in a terrifying situation that escalated all of a sudden,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Arif said he has been trying to reach out to helpline numbers, but authorities have told them they have“no instructions” for evacuation yet.“We feel abandoned. We have contacted everyone, but no one is helping to evacuate us,” he added.

Arif's fears are doubled by the fact that his sister, also a student, is trapped at a different location in Tehran.

“A missile struck just near my sister's college. I am scared for myself and even more worried about my sister's safety,” he said.

Asked about reports of injuries, he said some Kashmiri students in other parts of Iran have sustained injuries thankfully, not life-threatening so far.“Yes, some of them are hurt, but the situation is worsening rapidly. We just want to return home safely.”

Meanwhile, families of these students back home in Kashmir have also started making appeals to the Government of India for immediate intervention and evacuation.

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of J&K Students Association said the attack occurred near the boys dormitory for international students at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Hujjatdost Dormitory), two Indian students from the Kashmir were injured in the incident.“Both are in stable condition and are currently en route to Ramsar, as the university is relocating students to a nearby village in that region for their safety. I have spoken to their colleagues, who have confirmed that both students are stable. Out of sensitivity and to prevent panic among parents in Kashmir, their names have been withheld,” said Khuehami.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said that he has taken up the matter of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran with the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.“Just spoke to @DrSJaishankar regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country. The Hon Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Kashmir's Chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq prayed for the safety of all and wrote on X:“Deeply disturbing news coming from Iran of a hostel housing Kashmiri students being hit by an Israeli airstrike. Fortunately, only minor injuries have been reported.

‎More than 1300+ Kashmiri students study there, who must be in great fear for their lives, while their parents are in great anguish here. We appeal to the Govt of India to take urgent steps to ensure their safety and well-being and possible return. ‎May Allah جل جلالهprotect them all and grant relief to their anxious families. Let's all pray for their safety-and for the safety of all people living in Iran from Israeli aggression.”

Member Parliament and senior National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah wrote on X:“An Israeli strike hit Hujat Dost Ali hostel in Tehran, housing many Kashmiri students. Some sustained minor injuries. I've written to EAM @DrSJaishankar urging their relocation within Iran or evacuation once the airspace opens.”

