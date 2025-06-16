MFA Verifying Information About Ukrainian Citizens In Israel, Iran Zelensky
He made the statement during his evening video address , as reported by Ukrinform.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is currently verifying information about our citizens in Israel and Iran. I am waiting for a report,” Zelensky noted.
Tragically, according to preliminary data, five Ukrainian citizens, including three children, were killed in Israel.
“There are also other civilian casualties. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones,” the President added, expressing hope that the threat will pass as soon as possible.Read also: Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iranian missile attack on Israel - MFA
As reported by Ukrinform citing Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, on June 14, five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, were killed when a residential building in Bat Yam, Israel, was struck during Iran's massive missile attack on the country.
Photo: Office of the President
