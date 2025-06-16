Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MFA Verifying Information About Ukrainian Citizens In Israel, Iran Zelensky

MFA Verifying Information About Ukrainian Citizens In Israel, Iran Zelensky


2025-06-16 01:45:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky is awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding Ukrainian citizens currently located in Israel and Iran.

He made the statement during his evening video address , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is currently verifying information about our citizens in Israel and Iran. I am waiting for a report,” Zelensky noted.

Tragically, according to preliminary data, five Ukrainian citizens, including three children, were killed in Israel.

“There are also other civilian casualties. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones,” the President added, expressing hope that the threat will pass as soon as possible.

Read also: Five Ukrainians, including three children, killed in Iranian missile attack on Israel - MFA

As reported by Ukrinform citing Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, on June 14, five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, were killed when a residential building in Bat Yam, Israel, was struck during Iran's massive missile attack on the country.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN16062025000193011044ID1109677990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search