Subhash Ghai Feels Childlike Joy After Daughters Plan A Sweet Father's Day Surprise
He returned home to find the house festooned with balloons-a simple gesture that whisked him back to his childhood in Nagpur when his mother decorated his room for his fourth birthday. Taking to Instagram, Ghai shared how he was greeted with beautiful balloons at home, a gesture that instantly took him down memory lane. Drawing a heartwarming connection across generations, the filmmaker expressed how blessed he feels to now receive the same kind of love from his daughters.
In his heartfelt post, Subhash Ghai revealed that the sweet moment left him feeling childlike joy and emotional gratitude, as he described himself as "overwhelmed and blessed" by their thoughtful gesture.
Sharing a photo with his daughters, the 'Taal' director wrote,“A pleasant surprise to me when I saw beautiful balloons in my house on father's day. Last evening. I felt happy like a child n was reminded me as my mother filled my room with colorful balloons at my age of 4 years in my Nagpur house to wish me happy birthday.”
“How generations change n m still blessed with love from my daughters now Thank u my sweet daughters Meghna and Muskaa Ghai Love u Felt overwhelmed. N blessed.”@meghnaghaipuri_official @muskaan.g.” (sic)
Both doting daughters penned a heartfelt wish for their dad on Father's Day. Meghna posted her image with the filmmaker and captioned it,“Happy Father's Day, Papa You didn't just raise me-but built the path I now walk on. Thank you, for giving me not just your name, but your vision, your strength, and your purpose Forever grateful.”
Subhash Ghai is a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, known for his multifaceted contributions as a director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director, and screenwriter. Renowned for his work in Hindi films, he rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of the most influential filmmakers of that era. His impressive filmography includes iconic titles such as“Kalicharan,”“Vishwanath,”“Karz,”“Hero,”“Vidhaata,”“Meri Jung,”“Karma,”“Ram Lakhan,”“Saudagar,”“Khalnayak,”“Pardes,” and“Taal.”
