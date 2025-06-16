Streamr.Ai Integrates Google's Veo 3, Unlocking Cinematic CTV Ads For Smbs

Google Veo 3 is now live on streamr!

CANNES, FRANCE, June 16, 2025 -- streamr , the GenAI-powered platform built to make streaming TV advertising easy and accessible for millions of businesses, is one of the first platforms to integrate Google's Veo 3 model. SMBs and streamr's enterprise partners can now access next-generation, cinematic-quality video ad creation at scale.

Revealed at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, this integration allows Ad Platforms, Broadcasters, and Agencies to deliver studio-grade CTV creative to their advertisers without the traditional high costs and time delays of production.

“CTV advertising is the fastest-growing market, but creative production is still a major bottleneck for SMBs and advertisers who can't spend $50K+ on a single ad,” said Jonathan Moffie, CEO and Co-Founder of streamr.“Integrating Google Veo 3 into streamr enables our enterprise customers to provide advertisers an easy, scalable way to launch cinematic, effective video ads on Connected TV.”

Making CTV Advertising Truly Accessible

streamr's mission is simple: to be the easiest way to advertise on streaming TV. With Veo 3 now part of its GenAI creative engine, streamr can instantly generate 1080p and 4K video ads with AI-driven scripts, voiceovers, visuals, and brand customization - all through a self-serve, agentic platform built for speed and scale.

For Ad Platforms, Broadcasters, and Agencies, streamr's white-label solution means:

Creative Unlock: This tool helps advertisers, from local businesses to national brands, access premium creative without costly production budgets.

Faster Go-to-Market: Enable advertisers to generate and launch CTV ads in minutes, not weeks.

New Revenue Streams: Layer a fully agentic, self-serve CTV ad platform into your tech stack to drive more direct ad spend.

Partner Spotlight: AdGood's Mission to Empower Nonprofits

One of the first platforms to leverage this new capability is AdGood, a purpose-driven GenAI Ads Manager helping nonprofits amplify their missions through CTV advertising.

“We're incredibly excited to bring the power of Google's Veo 3 to nonprofits through the AdGood GenAI Ads Manager ( href="" rel="external nofollow" adgoo ) powered by streamr,” said Kris Johns, Founder and CEO of AdGood.“For many nonprofits, producing high-quality video ads was simply out of reach. Now, with Veo 3 integrated, we can help organizations tell their stories at the highest creative standard quickly, affordably, and at scale. This ensures their messages reach the audiences that matter most.”

Empowering the Next Wave of CTV Growth

streamr already powers leading broadcasters and ad tech platforms seeking to simplify ad buying and increase CTV revenue. With Veo 3 integrated, enterprise partners can offer their advertisers a true one-stop shop: AI-driven creative generation, self-serve media buying, and real-time campaign optimization, all under their brand.

About streamr

streamr's Agentic GenAI Platform helps broadcasters, ad tech platforms, and agencies capture more CTV ad spend. Streamr enables anyone to generate TV-ready commercials and launch them on Streaming TV in less than 2 minutes.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a GenAI ad manager adgood)and creative generator, enabling them to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.

