Macron Pledges EU Support for Greenland’s Independence
(MENAFN) On Sunday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s and the European Union’s backing for Greenland’s autonomy and geographical wholeness during comments to journalists at Nuuk Airport.
Flanked by Danish representatives shortly after landing, Macron called his trip “a great honor,” underscoring France’s solidarity with Denmark and Greenland as the Arctic confronts mounting strategic and ecological challenges.
“I have come to stand with Denmark and Greenland through all the challenges, but also to express France’s and the EU’s support for this territory’s sovereignty, and the need to meet the challenges of economic development, climate emergency, and education,” he said.
Addressing worries over attempts to erode territorial sovereignty, the French leader declared: “Through France’s commitment, and that of Rome, decisions like the annexation attempt are condemned."
"I believe it is important to demonstrate the engagement of Denmark and Europeans around this territory, which holds major strategic importance and whose territorial integrity must be respected," he added.
Turning to wider geopolitical tensions regarding Iran’s nuclear aspirations, Macron highlighted the urgency of renewed diplomacy.
“We must ensure that dialogue resumes as quickly as possible, that is also what I conveyed in my exchange with President Trump, who shares this vision," he said.
