Israel Targets Iranian Refueling Jet
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday night that its military had targeted an Iranian refueling jet positioned on the tarmac at Mashhad airport, located in northeastern Iran and roughly 2,300 kilometers from Israeli territory, according to a report from a news agency.
Quoting a formal communication from the Israeli military, the publication stated: “The Air Force struck an Iranian refueling aircraft at the airport in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.” This action marks a notable expansion in operational range.
The report highlighted that this represented the most distant assault since the campaign began — nearly 2,300 kilometers from Israel — and was the first recorded strike on Iranian aircraft while grounded.
Earlier on Friday, Israel initiated a synchronized wave of aerial attacks on numerous Iranian targets, including strategic military and nuclear sites.
In response, Tehran launched retaliatory missile strikes. As the hostilities escalated, Israel widened its offensive to encompass Iran’s petroleum and energy infrastructure.
Israeli sources reported that at least 13 individuals have perished, and over 370 have sustained injuries as a result of Iranian missile strikes since the start of the confrontation.
On the other hand, Iranian authorities stated that no fewer than 78 people were killed during the initial day of Israel’s bombing campaign, with many more — including minors — losing their lives in the subsequent bombardments.
