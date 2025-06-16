Colle AI Releases Design-Focused NFT Tools For Real-Time Creator Prototyping

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered NFT creation platform, has introduced a dedicated set of design-focused tools to help creators rapidly prototype and iterate their digital assets in real time. These new capabilities support faster development cycles, from early-stage concept testing to multichain deployment, all within a streamlined creative environment.







Design, prototype, and launch NFTs in real time with Colle AI's intelligent creation tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The prototyping toolkit empowers users to experiment with metadata, visual traits, asset layering, and chain-specific formatting in a live sandbox experience. Creators can visualize changes instantly and preview how their NFTs will function across networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain-reducing the guesswork that typically slows down production.

With the addition of these design-first features, Colle AI further simplifies the NFT creation process. Users benefit from customizable templates, dynamic previews, and intelligent auto-formatting powered by AI. Whether building a single collectible or a multi-chain drop, creators can now move from idea to ready-to-mint with unmatched efficiency.

This release reflects Colle AI's mission to empower Web3 builders with intuitive, scalable tools that turn vision into value. By providing a smarter, faster way to prototype and design NFTs, the platform enhances the creative freedom and technical capability of every user.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.