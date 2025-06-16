Eastern Caribbean Launches Regional Project To Strengthen Pandemic Preparedness And Response

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO/WHO) – A landmark initiative to boost pandemic preparedness and response in the Eastern Caribbean was officially launched this week in Castries, Saint Lucia, bringing renewed focus to building resilient, integrated health systems that can better detect and respond to future health threats.

The project, titled“Strengthening Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Emerging Health Threats in the Eastern Caribbean,” is funded by the Pandemic Fund and will benefit Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. It is implemented through a partnership between the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Bank.

By taking a One Health approach -which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health- the project focuses on preventing outbreaks before they begin, detecting them early, and responding quickly and efficiently when they do occur.

Key areas of focus include:

Conducting cross-sectoral assessments to identify gaps and set priorities;Strengthening multi-sectoral surveillance and early response systems;Improving laboratory diagnostic capacity for timely detection; andBuilding and retaining skilled health and veterinary personnel.

“This launch marks a major milestone for the Eastern Caribbean region,” said Dr Amalia Del Riego, PAHO/WHO representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.“By embracing a One Health approach and reinforcing our systems together, we are building a future where countries can detect, respond to, and prevent emerging threats more effectively, protecting lives and livelihoods.”

The Pandemic Fund was established in 2022 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund supports low- and middle-income countries to strengthen critical systems for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, with an emphasis on surveillance, laboratory systems, and health workforce capacity.

Priya Basu, executive head of the Pandemic Fund, highlighted the importance of the initiative and the Fund's unique role in supporting it:“The Eastern Caribbean Regional Health Security Project is a vital step toward safeguarding lives and livelihoods across the region. Through this initiative, we are strengthening disease surveillance, laboratory networks, and the public health workforce across six countries-laying the foundation for more resilient, inclusive, and coordinated health systems. The Pandemic Fund is proud to support this effort by bringing catalytic resources and a collaborative, cross-sectoral approach that helps countries turn preparedness plans into meaningful, sustained action.”

She added:“What sets the Pandemic Fund apart is its ability to work across sectors and with a wide range of partners. The Fund's catalytic power is demonstrated through a US$24.4 million grant which is helping to mobilize an additional US$30 million in co-investment and co-financing.”

At the ceremonial launch event, held at the Harbor Club in Castries, a symbolic unveiling of the project plaque took place, signalling the start of implementation. The event brought together a broad cross-section of partners-from health and agriculture authorities, regional institutions like the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), to representatives of the Pandemic Fund, diplomatic corps, and implementing agencies.

Dr Renata Clarke, FAO Subregional Coordinator for the Caribbean stated,“A One Health approach allows us to act early and act more effectively by recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. Building true resilience requires strengthening animal health systems, improving multisectoral surveillance, protecting ecosystems, and coordinating responses through joint planning. Human health cannot be safeguarded without parallel investments in veterinary services, environmental monitoring, and cross-sectoral coordination. With support from the Pandemic Fund, we are implementing integrated actions to reduce illness, saving lives, and minimizing economic disruptions.”

She added:“At FAO, we are proud to lead efforts related to animal health, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and intersectoral coordination. We are equally proud to collaborate with PAHO and the World Bank, who bring valuable expertise in public health and development. Ultimately, however, this project is country-driven, guided by your leadership, aligned by your priorities, and shaped by your vision.”

“An important element of this project is the collaboration between regional and international partners to strengthen health security in the Eastern Caribbean,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Division Director for the Caribbean.“Working together with governments, the World Bank is striving to help countries deliver quality, affordable health services to the people of the Eastern Caribbean.”

With the active involvement of both the health and agriculture sectors, this initiative reflects a model of collaborative governance and multi-sectoral action. It aims to ensure that countries in the Eastern Caribbean are better equipped-technically, operationally, and institutionally-to prevent future outbreaks and respond decisively when they occur.

The post Eastern Caribbean launches regional project to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response appeared first on Caribbean News Global .