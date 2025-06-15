Mindall CRM Enters The UAE Market With Advanced Proptech Tools And Developer Integrations For Real Estate Professionals

How MINDALL CRM Helps Automate Real Estate Agencies

Mindall CRM helps Dubai real estate professionals close deals faster with AI Matching, MLS access, developer tools, and 1-click listings on portals and websites

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindall CRM officially launches in the UAE, bringing a new generation of PropTech tools designed for real estate agencies and developers. The platform provides real-time access to off-plan inventory, project details, and unit availability through seamless integration with leading UAE developers. Its built-in client portal enhances transparency and streamlines collaboration by centralizing access to listings, enabling instant lead assignment, and simplifying cross-agency deal-making via the integrated MLS (Multi-Listing System).With AI-powered matching, full developer connectivity, and automation across every touchpoint, Mindall CRM helps real estate professionals close more deals - faster and smarter. It stands out as one of the most advanced real estate CRM solutions for Dubai agencies seeking a competitive edge.Created for Dubai's fast-moving property market, Mindall CRM connects with major portals like Bayut, Dubizzle, Property Finder, and real estate agency websites - streamlining every stage of the sales process through automation and smart lead routing.As a trusted real estate CRM solution for Dubai, it bridges the gap between client expectations and operational efficiency. Mindall CRM is more than just software - it's a strategic tool for agencies looking to grow in the UAE's highly competitive property sector. For companies seeking real estate CRM software for Dubai that delivers performance, scalability, and seamless developer integration, Mindall is a proven, market-ready solution.Key Features of Mindall CRM:- AI Matching– Instantly connect clients with listings that match their preferences, budget, and location- MLS (Multi-Listing System) – Access and share 1,500+ listings across agencies and developers with full source control- 1-Click Listing Management – Publish listings to Bayut, Dubizzle, Property Finder, and your agency website in seconds- Real-Time Dashboards – Monitor performance, deal flow, and team productivity in one place- Lead Automation – Capture and auto-assign leads from Meta, TikTok, Google Ads, WhatsApp, and web forms- Smart Notifications – Stay on top of every task, call, and follow-up with automated reminders"At Mindall, we're redefining how real estate business gets done - with smart automation, developer integrations, and a new approach to cross-agency collaboration. Mindall CRM was built from the ground up to reduce manual work, accelerate closings, and help brokers focus on what matters most - closing deals. With AI Matching, full MLS access, and seamless developer inventory integration, we're bringing the future of real estate CRM software to the UAE. This is more than a CRM - it's a growth engine built for Dubai."- Ksenia Chevallaz, CEO at Mindall CRMTo enhance transparency and self-service, Mindall has launched the Mindall ID Portal - a centralized dashboard for billing and account management.Clients can now:- Access all invoices and payment history- Manage their subscription and license count- Pay directly via the website- Update billing details anytimeAs one of the most promising real estate CRM in UAE platforms, Mindall CRM combines technology and local market insight to drive measurable business growth.Now Available: 7-Day Free Trial. As part of the launch, new users can try the full version of Mindall CRM free for 7 days - no credit card required. Test the AI Matching engine, automated leaThe company's website is available atAdress: 501 office, Stadium Point, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE.

