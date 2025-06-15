India Breaks With China, Russia On Israel-Iran War
The absence of any clause in the group's statement indicating that India disagreed with them initially suggested consensus (including with rival Pakistan), but after the MEA's clarification, it now suggests that India was kept out of the loop. This could have political ramifications if that's indeed what happened.
The SCO was founded to peacefully resolve border issues between China and the former Soviet Republics after the USSR's dissolution and then united them all in their opposition to the shared threats of terrorism, separatism and extremism.
The group has since taken on economic and other connectivity functions after expanding to include India and Pakistan in 2015, with these additional interests increasingly taking center stage since those two accuse each other of fomenting the aforesaid threats. Iran joined the SCO in 2023.
